Miyazaki Bank Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Miyazaki Bank Ltd. ( (JP:8393) ).

Miyazaki Bank Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 10.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 39.4%. This robust financial growth is reflected in the bank’s decision to revise its dividend forecast, indicating confidence in sustained profitability and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8393) stock is a Buy with a Yen5051.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Miyazaki Bank Ltd. stock, see the JP:8393 Stock Forecast page.

More about Miyazaki Bank Ltd.

Miyazaki Bank Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges. It provides banking services and operates primarily in Japan, focusing on financial solutions for individuals and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 44,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen79.14B

See more data about 8393 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue