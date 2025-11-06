Miyazaki Bank Increases Dividend Forecast for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Miyazaki Bank Ltd. ( (JP:8393) ) has issued an update.

The Miyazaki Bank, Ltd. announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing both interim and year-end dividends by ¥32.5 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of ¥180 per share. This decision reflects the bank’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns through profit growth and flexible share buybacks, signaling strong financial performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders.

More about Miyazaki Bank Ltd.

The Miyazaki Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, providing banking services primarily in Japan. It is listed on the TSE Prime Market and the Fukuoka Stock Exchange, indicating a focus on regional and national financial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 44,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen79.14B

