MIXUE Group Amends Articles of Association Post Global Offering

MIXUE Group, a joint stock company incorporated in China, announced amendments to its Articles of Association following the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option related to its global offering. This adjustment reflects changes in the company’s registered share capital and shareholding structure, increasing the registered capital to RMB379,618,800 and the total number of shares to 379,618,800. These amendments were authorized by the company’s board and align with the completion of the global offering, impacting the company’s capital structure and market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 44.83%

Average Trading Volume: 1,830,740

