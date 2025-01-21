Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Finalizes Acquisition of Gearbulk Holding AG

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Mitsui OSKLines ( (JP:9104) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the completion of the transaction making Gearbulk Holding AG a subsidiary, a move that was initially disclosed in June 2024. This acquisition is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

More about Mitsui OSKLines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a major player in the shipping and logistics industry, primarily involved in maritime transportation services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, showcasing its significant presence and influence in the global transport sector.

YTD Price Performance: -4.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,975

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.73B

