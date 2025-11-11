Mitsui Chemicals Reports Decline in First Half FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Mitsui Chemicals ( (JP:4183) ) is now available.

Mitsui Chemicals reported a decline in sales revenue and operating income for the first half of FY2025 compared to the previous year. The company has undergone organizational reforms and segment revisions, impacting its financial performance. Despite the challenges, certain segments like ICT solutions showed growth, while others like basic & green materials experienced significant declines. The company also announced a two-for-one stock split, affecting dividend forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4183) stock is a Hold with a Yen3812.00 price target.

More about Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. operates within the chemical industry, focusing on producing a wide range of chemical products. The company’s primary offerings include life and healthcare solutions, mobility solutions, ICT solutions, specialty chemicals, and basic & green materials.

Average Trading Volume: 948,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen686.4B



