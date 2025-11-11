Mitsui Chemicals Announces Stock Split and Dividend Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Mitsui Chemicals ( (JP:4183) ) is now available.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. announced a two-for-one stock split to make its shares more affordable and expand its investor base. The company also revised its dividend forecast in line with the stock split, although there is no effective change from the previous forecast, indicating a strategic move to maintain shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4183) stock is a Hold with a Yen3812.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Chemicals stock, see the JP:4183 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemicals, plastics, and other related products. The company is known for its diverse range of chemical products and services, catering to various market needs globally.

Average Trading Volume: 948,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen686.4B

For an in-depth examination of 4183 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue