Mitsuboshi Belting Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

The latest update is out from Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. ( (JP:5192) ).

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by the Board of Directors on June 27, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 26,772 shares of common stock at a price of JPY 3,410 per share, amounting to a total value of JPY 91,292,520, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial management and stakeholder interests.

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of belting products. The company is known for its high-quality industrial belts and related products, serving a diverse range of markets globally.

