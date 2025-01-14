Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Karoon Energy

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Karoon Energy Ltd ( (AU:KAR) ) has shared an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Karoon Energy Ltd, as reflected in the official notice. The cessation occurred following the purchase of securities by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley, which resulted in significant changes in voting securities, impacting the company’s ownership structure.

More about Karoon Energy Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -1.72%

Average Trading Volume: 4,491

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $662.3M

