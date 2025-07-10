Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Breville Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Breville Group ( (AU:BRG) ) is now available.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Breville Group Limited. This change is due to the purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley, affecting the voting rights previously held by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. This shift in substantial holding may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its market strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BRG) stock is a Hold with a A$32.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Breville Group stock, see the AU:BRG Stock Forecast page.

More about Breville Group

Average Trading Volume: 466,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.28B

