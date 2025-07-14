Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Alters Stake in Beach Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
The latest update is out from Beach Energy ( (AU:BPT) ).
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has adjusted its substantial holding in Beach Energy Limited, reflecting a decrease in voting power from 6.48% to 5.36%. This change in shareholding may influence the company’s strategic decisions and impact its relationship with stakeholders, as it indicates a shift in investment focus or portfolio management by a major financial entity.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BPT) stock is a Hold with a A$1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beach Energy stock, see the AU:BPT Stock Forecast page.
More about Beach Energy
YTD Price Performance: -0.73%
Average Trading Volume: 7,126,044
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$3.09B
See more data about BPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.