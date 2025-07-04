Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Acquires Substantial Holding in Amplitude Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ) has provided an announcement.

Amplitude Energy Ltd has announced a significant development regarding its shareholder structure. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in the company, with a voting power of 6.09% through its relevant interests in fully paid ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding could impact Amplitude Energy’s strategic decisions and influence its market positioning, given Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s extensive financial network and resources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,665,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$556.8M

