Mitsubishi Motors Reports Challenging Financial Performance

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has released its Q2 earnings.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a Japanese automotive manufacturer listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for producing a wide range of vehicles and operating in the automobile and financial services sectors.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Mitsubishi Motors reported a challenging financial performance. The company faced a decrease in net sales and significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year, resulting in a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company.

Key financial metrics revealed that net sales decreased by 3.5% to 1,261.3 billion yen, while operating profit plummeted by 81% to 17.3 billion yen. Ordinary profit also saw a sharp decline, dropping by 77.1% to 15.8 billion yen. The company reported a net loss of 9.2 billion yen, a stark contrast to the profit recorded in the same period last year. The automobile business segment experienced a notable drop in both net sales and operating profit, while the financial services segment saw a slight increase in net sales but a decrease in operating profit.

The company’s financial position showed a decrease in total assets and net assets, with the equity ratio slightly declining. Cash flow from operating activities was negative, primarily due to increased inventories and decreased trade payables, while cash flow from investing activities also saw an outflow due to capital expenditures. However, financing activities provided a positive cash flow, driven by increased short-term borrowings.

Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Motors remains cautious in its outlook, maintaining its forecast for operating and ordinary profits for the full fiscal year. The company continues to navigate a challenging market environment characterized by intense competition and economic uncertainties, with a focus on stabilizing its financial performance and adapting to evolving market conditions.

