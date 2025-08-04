Mitsubishi Logistics Advances Treasury Share Acquisition Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi Logistics ( (JP:9301) ) just unveiled an update.

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation announced the acquisition of 1,682,700 shares of its common stock for a total cost of 2,022,365,500 yen through open-market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 33,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Mitsubishi Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation operates in the logistics industry, offering services such as warehousing, transportation, and distribution, with a focus on optimizing supply chain solutions in various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 6.30%

Average Trading Volume: 1,329,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen451B

