Mitsubishi Logistics Advances Treasury Share Acquisition Strategy

Mitsubishi Logistics ( (JP:9301) ) just unveiled an update.
Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation announced the acquisition of 1,682,700 shares of its common stock for a total cost of 2,022,365,500 yen through open-market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 33,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9301) stock is a Buy with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Logistics stock, see the JP:9301 Stock Forecast page.
More about Mitsubishi Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation operates in the logistics industry, offering services such as warehousing, transportation, and distribution, with a focus on optimizing supply chain solutions in various markets.
YTD Price Performance: 6.30%
Average Trading Volume: 1,329,691
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen451B
Find detailed analytics on 9301 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.