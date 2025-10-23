Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Secures Green Loan for Sustainable Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp. ( (JP:3481) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation has secured a green loan of 2 billion yen from Resona Bank, Ltd., to refinance existing debt. This move aligns with MEL’s commitment to sustainable finance, as the funds will be used for assets meeting green eligibility criteria, enhancing its environmental credentials and potentially benefiting stakeholders by supporting climate change initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3481) stock is a Buy with a Yen129140.00 price target.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp.

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) is a real estate investment trust focused on logistics properties. It operates under the management of Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., and is involved in acquiring and managing logistics facilities in Japan, aiming to provide stable income and growth opportunities for its investors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen181.2B

