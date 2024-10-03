Mitsubishi Electric Completes Significant Stock Buyback

Mitsubishi Electric (JP:6503) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced the completion of a stock repurchase program, acquiring 8,692,700 shares for a total of JPY 19.89 billion during September 2024. This repurchase is part of a larger plan authorized by their Board of Directors to buy back up to 20 million shares, aiming for a maximum expenditure of JPY 30 billion by the end of October 2024. The repurchases are executed through market trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

