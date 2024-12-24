Mitre Mining’s Strategic Director Compensation Update

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, as David Southam’s indirect interest increased by 1.5 million performance rights, issued as incentives and for director services. This move, approved by shareholders, did not involve any cash consideration. The total value of these rights is approximately $1,348,380, reflecting the company’s strategic compensation approach.

