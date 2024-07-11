Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc, a prominent UK facilities transformation company, has recently executed a share buyback program, purchasing 500,000 of its own shares at a price of 117.8 pence each from Peel Hunt LLP. The acquired shares are set to be cancelled, which will leave Mitie with 1,321,255,026 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares. This move is part of Mitie’s strategy to deliver enhanced shareholder returns and solidify its market leadership.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.