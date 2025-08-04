Mitie Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of Marlowe PLC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Mitie Group plc ( (GB:MTO) ) is now available.

Mitie Group PLC has completed its acquisition of Marlowe PLC, marking a significant step in its strategic plan to transition from a leader in facilities management to a leader in facilities compliance. This acquisition is expected to enhance Mitie’s capabilities in fire safety, security, and water and air hygiene, with plans to integrate Marlowe’s resources and achieve cost synergies and revenue growth. The acquisition, sanctioned by the High Court, involves a cash and share offer, and Marlowe’s shares will be delisted from AIM, with new Mitie shares issued to Marlowe shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MTO) stock is a Buy with a £170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitie Group plc stock, see the GB:MTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MTO is a Outperform.

Mitie Group plc scores well due to strong financial performance and strategic corporate developments, particularly the acquisition of Marlowe plc. These factors are offset by technical indicators suggesting cautious market momentum. The company maintains a stable valuation profile, enhancing its attractiveness to investors seeking growth with a reasonable income component.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MTO stock, click here.

More about Mitie Group plc

Mitie Group PLC is a leading UK-based company in the facilities management industry, focusing on technology and project-led facilities transformation. The company is expanding its market focus to include facilities compliance, particularly in the fast-growing Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,770,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.7B

See more insights into MTO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue