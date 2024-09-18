Mitie Group Advances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc, a leading UK facilities transformation company, has announced the buyback of 500,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 121.0000 and 122.1000 GBp per share through its Share Buyback Programme. Following the transaction, Mitie intends to cancel the acquired shares, which will result in a reduced total of 1,297,780,278 ordinary shares in issue. This strategic move is part of Mitie’s continued efforts to deliver enhanced shareholder returns.

