Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Mitie Group plc, a UK-based facilities transformation company, executed a share buyback program on July 15, 2024, acquiring 500,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 121 to 122 GBp per share, with the intention of canceling them. Post-cancellation, Mitie’s issued share capital will consist of 1,319,831,963 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and follows a period of significant total shareholder return.

