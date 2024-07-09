Mitie Advances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc, a UK-based facilities transformation company, has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 500,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 117.7200 GBp per share. This transaction is part of a share buyback program initially announced on April 15, 2024, and it will leave the company with 1,322,255,026 shares in issue after the cancellation. Mitie’s continued effort to enhance shareholder returns is in line with its recently delivered Total Shareholder Return of 80% over the past three years.

