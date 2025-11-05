Mithril Silver and Gold Limited Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mithril Resources Ltd ( (AU:MTH) ) is now available.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting on November 5, 2025, were passed by a poll. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of various securities plans. The successful resolutions are likely to enhance the company’s governance and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Mithril Resources Ltd

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold resources. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including ASX, TSX.V, and OTCQB, indicating its active presence in the international market.

Average Trading Volume: 714,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$97.61M

