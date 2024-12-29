Mithril Silver and Gold Director Increases Stake

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, John Skeet, who has acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares and 50,000 options, as part of a shareholder-approved capital raising. This move increases Skeet’s indirect holdings to 3.1 million shares and 550,000 unlisted options through Goss Closet Pty Ltd.
