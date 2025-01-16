Mitchells & Butlers Directors Execute Share Transactions Under Incentive Plan

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Mitchells & Butlers ( (GB:MAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mitchells & Butlers announced that directors Phil Urban and Tim Jones have vested and sold shares under the company’s Short Term Deferred Incentive Plan. The transactions, conducted to cover tax and National Insurance obligations, align with the company’s approved remuneration policy, ensuring compliance with shareholding and post-cessation holding requirements. These transactions reflect the company’s effort to maintain transparency and adherence to its policies, impacting stakeholders by demonstrating a commitment to structured financial governance.

More about Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator in the hospitality industry, primarily offering pub and restaurant services. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands and establishments across the UK, focusing on providing quality dining and social experiences.

YTD Price Performance: -0.82%

Average Trading Volume: 423,150

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.35B

