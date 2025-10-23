Mitchells & Butlers Announces CFO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Mitchells & Butlers ( (GB:MAB) ).

Mitchells & Butlers PLC announced a significant leadership change with the retirement of Tim Jones, the long-serving Chief Financial Officer, after fifteen years of service. Emma Harris, currently Finance Director at Marks and Spencer Group, has been appointed as his successor. This transition is part of the company’s succession planning efforts and is expected to take place by early Summer 2026. The announcement highlights the company’s strong financial position and its strategic focus on maintaining its competitive edge in the hospitality sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MAB) stock is a Hold with a £3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitchells & Butlers stock, see the GB:MAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MAB is a Outperform.

Mitchells & Butlers demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and improved profitability, which significantly contributes to its overall score. The technical analysis suggests a mixed outlook with short-term weakness but a positive long-term trend. The valuation indicates the stock is potentially undervalued, adding to its attractiveness. The absence of earnings call data and notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MAB stock, click here.

More about Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs, with a diverse portfolio of brands including Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, and Miller & Carter. The company also operates Innkeeper’s Collection hotels in the UK and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 339,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.45B

For detailed information about MAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue