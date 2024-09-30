Mitchell Services Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Mitchell Services Limited (AU:MSV) has released an update.

Mitchell Services Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back, with 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 486,205 shares bought back to date. This move forms part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, signaling potential confidence to shareholders and investors in the financial market.

