MISTRAS Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Mistras ( (MG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mistras presented to its investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving critical industries such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and power & utilities, with a focus on reducing risk and optimizing operational performance through advanced non-destructive testing and real-time condition monitoring.

In its third quarter of 2025, MISTRAS reported a robust 7.0% organic revenue growth, reaching $195.5 million, alongside a significant 300 basis points expansion in gross profit margin. The company achieved a net income of $13.1 million, translating to earnings per diluted share of $0.41, and recorded an all-time high adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million.

Key financial highlights include a 19.0% increase in gross profit to $58.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 15.4%. The company also reported strong growth across its five largest industries, with double-digit increases in sectors like Aerospace & Defense and Power Generation. Despite a year-to-date revenue decrease of 2.6%, the company maintained a stable performance by excluding voluntary laboratory consolidations.

Looking forward, MISTRAS anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to remain flat compared to the previous year, with expectations of adjusted EBITDA to range between $86.0 million and $88.0 million, surpassing the 2024 level. The company continues to focus on enhancing its operating leverage and driving efficiencies to deliver shareholder value.

