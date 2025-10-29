Mirriad Chairman Executes ‘Bed and SIPP’ Share Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mirriad Advertising ( (GB:MIRI) ) has provided an update.

Mirriad Advertising plc announced a ‘Bed and SIPP’ transaction involving its Chairman, James Black, who sold and repurchased 8,000,000 ordinary shares, maintaining his total beneficial interest in the company. This transaction highlights the company’s ongoing management of its shareholding structure and reflects its strategic financial operations, with no change in the overall share capital held by the Chairman.

Mirriad Advertising plc is a leader in virtual product placement and in-content advertising, offering a multi-patented platform that integrates products and brands into various entertainment content such as Television, SVOD/AVOD, Music, and Influencer content. The company operates in Europe and India, providing new revenue opportunities for content owners and enhancing the viewing experience.

YTD Price Performance: -93.55%

Average Trading Volume: 520,103,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.79M

