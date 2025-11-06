Mirrabooka Investments Reports Increased NTA Backing and Strategic Portfolio Positioning

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) just unveiled an update.

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd reported an increase in its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 31, 2025, reflecting a rise from $3.44 to $3.48 before tax. The company’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, fundamental, bottom-up investing with a portfolio valued at $797.2 million. The top 20 investments account for 49.4% of the total portfolio value, with a significant portion invested in industrials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors. This strategic positioning aims to provide consistent after-tax paid investment returns over the long term, benefiting shareholders with fully franked dividends.

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd is a long-term investor focusing on medium to long-term gains through core investments in selected small and medium-sized companies outside the S&P/ASX 50 Leaders Index. The company aims to provide attractive dividend returns to shareholders and is listed on the ASX under the code MIR. It manages a diversified portfolio primarily of ASX-listed Australian equities, emphasizing low-cost, tax-effective income through fully franked dividends.

