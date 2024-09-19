Miricor Enterprises Shareholders Unite in Approval

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (HK:1827) has released an update.

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd announced that during the Annual General Meeting on September 19, 2024, all resolutions were passed with 100% approval, including the re-election of directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditor, and the authorization for the board to issue and repurchase shares. The unanimous support reflects solid shareholder confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction. Details of the resolutions are accessible on the company’s website and the HKEX news portal.

For further insights into HK:1827 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.