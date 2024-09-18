Miramar Resources Broadens Market Presence

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has announced its application for the quotation of over 2 million ordinary fully paid securities, to be listed on the ASX under the code M2R, as of September 18, 2024. This new financial move indicates a potential expansion of the company’s investor base and could signal a growth phase for the entity. Investors may find this an opportune moment to observe Miramar’s market trajectory closely.

