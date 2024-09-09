Miramar Resources Advances Exploration at Bangemall

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has completed its maiden drilling campaign for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements at the Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects in Western Australia, with government co-funding. Despite challenges at Trouble Bore, the project saw an expansion of its land holdings over areas deemed prospective for mineralization. The company plans further exploration work, including geochemical surveys and drilling across various projects.

For further insights into AU:M2R stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.