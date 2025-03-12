Minth Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review 2024 Financial Results

The latest update is out from Minth Group ( (HK:0425) ).

Minth Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 24, 2025, to review and approve the company’s final results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and to consider a final dividend payment. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns.

More about Minth Group

Minth Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of automotive body parts and components.

YTD Price Performance: 10.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.3B

See more data about 0425 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com