MINT Income Fund Announces Q3 2024 Distributions

MINT Income Fund Trust Units (TSE:MID.UN) has released an update.

MINT Income Fund has announced its third-quarter distributions for 2024, maintaining a consistent distribution of $0.04 per trust unit for July, August, and September, with corresponding payable dates in August, September, and October. The Fund’s units are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and it offers a DRIP for reinvestment of distributions. Middlefield, the management firm behind MINT Income Fund, is known for its active management of equity income strategies across various sectors since 1979.

