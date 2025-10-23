MinRex Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MinRex Resources Limited ( (AU:MRR) ) has shared an announcement.

MinRex Resources Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will address key financial reports and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which is advisory and non-binding. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, impacting future operations and stakeholder interests.

MinRex Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 2,108,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.02M

