Minrex Resources Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Minrex Resources Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on November 8, 2024, at 11:30 am WST in West Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting’s agenda, which includes the adoption of the annual financial report and a non-binding resolution on executive remuneration. Voting rights are determined by share registration as of November 6, with certain exclusions for key management personnel and their close associates.

