MinRex Resources Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Modernizes Shareholder Communication

MinRex Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its West Perth office. The company has opted to provide the Notice of AGM electronically, encouraging shareholders to access it via the company’s website or through email notifications, aligning with modern communication practices. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process online or by proxy, with all resolutions to be decided via a poll. This approach reflects MinRex’s commitment to efficient shareholder engagement and streamlined operations.

More about MinRex Resources Limited

MinRex Resources Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, catering to market demands for raw materials.

