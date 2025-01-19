MinRex Resources Initiates Shareholder Option Offer

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

MinRex Resources Limited ( (AU:MRR) ) has shared an update.

MinRex Resources Limited is offering a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of new options to its eligible shareholders. The offer aims to raise approximately $271,217 by issuing options at $0.001 each, which are exercisable at $0.02 and expire on January 20, 2030. This move is part of the company’s strategy to engage its shareholders and potentially increase its capital base. The options are described as highly speculative, suggesting potential risks and rewards for investors.

More about MinRex Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.68M

