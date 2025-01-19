MinRex Resources Announces New Securities Issuance to Enhance Capital Base

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

MinRex Resources Limited ( (AU:MRR) ) has issued an update.

MinRex Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically 271,216,875 listed options exercisable at $0.02 each by January 2030. This non-renounceable pro rata issue is set to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially strengthening its financial position and ability to pursue further exploration activities, thereby impacting stakeholders positively through increased resource development opportunities.

More about MinRex Resources Limited

MinRex Resources Limited is a company engaged in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral deposits. Its primary products include minerals, and it operates within the Australian market with a focus on expanding its resource base.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.68M

