MinRex Resources Announces Loyalty Option Offer to Raise Capital and Reward Shareholders

MinRex Resources Limited ( (AU:MRR) ) has issued an update.

MinRex Resources Limited is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue to offer new options to its shareholders, aimed at raising approximately $271,217. This Loyalty Option Offer is designed to reward shareholders and provide additional working capital, with the options exercisable at $0.02 and expiring in January 2030. The issuance of these options will also depend on ASX granting quotation, and any shortfall from the offer will be managed within three months of its closing date.

More about MinRex Resources Limited

MinRex Resources Limited is an Australian-based, ASX-listed company focused on the exploration of gold, base metals, and battery metals. It operates in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales and the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with significant projects including the Sofala Gold Project, which contains JORC 2012 Resources totaling 352,000 oz of gold.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.68M

