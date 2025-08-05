Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Minoan Group Plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Loyalward Limited, is currently awaiting a formalized offer from DAGG LLP, expected by 8 August 2025. The company’s financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2024 are under audit review, which has led to a short extension for the offer. The Board has indicated that failure to receive this offer could lead Minoan Group Plc to enter insolvency.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.63M

