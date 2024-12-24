Minmetals Land Secures HK$780 Million Loan Facility

Minmetals Land Limited (HK:0230) has released an update.

Minmetals Land Limited has secured a 364-day revolving loan facility of HK$780 million, contingent on its controlling shareholder, China Minmetals Corporation, maintaining at least a 51% ownership stake. The facility highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance liquidity, with adherence to specific ownership conditions crucial for its continued access to these funds.

