MiNK Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Success

MiNK Therapeutics ( (INKT) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 11, 2005, MiNK Therapeutics announced a significant achievement in its clinical trial for agenT-797, an allogeneic iNKT cell therapy, which resulted in complete and durable remission in a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer. Additionally, at the 2025 AACR Immuno-Oncology meeting, MiNK presented promising data from its Phase 2 trial in second-line gastric cancer, showing immune activation and extended survival, with ongoing enrollment and future readouts expected.

The most recent analyst rating on (INKT) stock is a Buy with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MiNK Therapeutics stock, see the INKT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INKT is a Underperform.

MiNK Therapeutics’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and negative market sentiment. The company’s ongoing losses, reliance on external financing, and technical indicators pointing to potential downward momentum weigh heavily on the score. Despite promising clinical advancements and strategic partnerships, financial instability and valuation challenges remain primary concerns.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 805,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $255.8M

