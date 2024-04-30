MiniLuxe Celebrates Record Growth in 2023

Miniluxe Holding Corp. (TSE:MNLX) has released an update.

MiniLuxe Holding Corp. reported a successful financial year for 2023, with a notable 14% increase in revenue over the previous year, achieving a record $24.6M and a gross profit of $10.1M. The company attributes this growth to strong same-store sales and a popular new nail press-on product, alongside increased visits from its most loyal customers. With ongoing strategic reorganization, MiniLuxe is optimistic about its profitability prospects and continued growth.

