Minieye Technology Seeks Full Circulation of Shares

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2431) ) has provided an update.

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd has announced its application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the proposed full circulation of shares held by its shareholders. This move aims to convert 89,576,892 unlisted shares into H shares, allowing them to be listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The conversion and listing process is subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws, and the company will update stakeholders on the progress as necessary.

More about Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company is involved in the development and provision of advanced technological solutions, with a focus on enhancing its market presence through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,083,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

