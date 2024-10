MingZhu Logistics Holdings (YGMZ) has released an update.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings successfully held its annual shareholder meeting where the election of five board members was confirmed, and Audit Alliance LLP was ratified as the independent public accounting firm for 2024. The company garnered strong support for all proposals, showcasing shareholder confidence in its strategic direction.

For further insights into YGMZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.