Mingteng International Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Mingteng International Corp., Inc. ( (MTEN) ).

On September 30, 2025, Mingteng International Corporation Inc. released its financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a revenue increase to $5.26 million, up from $4.65 million in the same period of 2024. The company’s growth is driven by its customized mold production services, which accounted for the majority of its revenue. However, Mingteng faces challenges due to its dependency on major customers and fluctuations in raw material costs, which could impact its financial stability and market position. The company’s strategic focus on technological innovation and maintaining strong customer relationships is crucial for sustaining its competitive edge in the automotive mold industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTEN) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mingteng International Corp., Inc. stock, see the MTEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTEN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects significant challenges in financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow management. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. These factors collectively indicate a cautious outlook for the stock.

To see Spark’s full report on MTEN stock, click here.

More about Mingteng International Corp., Inc.

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. is a holding company based in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted in China through its subsidiary, Wuxi Mingteng Mould. The company specializes in developing and supplying automotive molds, including casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, and new energy electric vehicle components. Mingteng is recognized for its advanced mold design and production capabilities, supported by a strong R&D team and a portfolio of patents in automotive casting molds.

Average Trading Volume: 96,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Learn more about MTEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue