Ming Yuan Executives Boost Stake, Show Confidence

Executive Directors and controlling shareholders of Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited have increased their shareholdings, signaling strong confidence in the company’s growth potential. Mr. GAO Yu and Mr. CHEN Xiaohui, through their controlled entities, respectively acquired additional shares in the company on the open market in June 2024. The company confirms compliance with public float requirements and adherence to relevant securities transaction codes post transaction.

