Ming Yuan Cloud Group Announces Positive Profit Outlook for H1 2025

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0909) ) has provided an announcement.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has issued a positive profit alert, expecting a net profit of RMB12.09 million to RMB15.41 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss of RMB115.37 million in the same period last year. This turnaround is attributed to strategic optimization of products and customer focus, enhanced operational efficiency through AI, and favorable foreign exchange gains.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0909) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0909 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on optimizing its product line and customer structure. The company emphasizes core products and key customers, leveraging AI technology to enhance operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 13,775,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.27B

