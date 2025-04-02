Ming Yuan Cloud Declares Special Dividend for 2024

The latest announcement is out from Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0909) ).

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.1 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This decision, approved by shareholders on May 20, 2025, reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to its investors. The ex-dividend date is set for May 23, 2025, with the payment scheduled for July 8, 2025. This announcement may positively impact the company’s market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence and showcasing its financial stability.

More about Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing cloud-based solutions and services. The company primarily caters to the real estate industry, offering digital tools and platforms to enhance operational efficiency and management capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 13.64%

Average Trading Volume: 22,445,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.62B

Learn more about 0909 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue